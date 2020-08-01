1/1
Farewell Netta JOYCE
(1934-2020) It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mother on Friday, July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Edgar (Bud) 2000. Treasured Mother of Christine, Edgar and Debbie, Deborah and David Hannah, Jack and Bernadette. Cherished friend of Mike Coulson. Truly blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren which brought Mom such joy. Mom resided at Heritage Green Nursing Home where she was loved and cared for by all the amazing staff. In these very difficult times you gave us peace and comfort. Thank you.Moms humour, bright smile and patience will always be remembered. We will miss you always Momma...we love you A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. A Mother's Hug last long after she lets go.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
