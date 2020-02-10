|
We are saddened to announce the passing of Faustina Christina Sanmartin on February 8, 2020,at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, in her 82 year, after a valiant battle against cancer and Parkinsons. Beloved wife of Livio for 63 years, loving mother of Frank (Laura) and Sandra, doting and proud nonna Christina of Frank (Julia), Adrian (Stephanie), Cleo (Michael),Caprice and bisnonna of Zoe and Grayson. Daughter of the late Osvaldo and Elvira Rossini and daughter-in-law of the late Luigi and Rosa Sanmartin. Caring sister/sister-in-law of Anna (Peter), Theresa (late Angelo), Andy (Angela), Gus (Lyn), Renata and Franca (Claudio). Dear Zia Chris to many nieces and nephews and she leaves many relatives in Canada, Italy and USA. She was an extremely talented seamstress, cook, baker and gardener, which she enjoyed doing for her family. We would like to thank the PSWs of CBI (Hanan, Ethel, Maylene, Cathy and many others) for their care and the St. Joseph's Visiting Nurses. Donations may be made to the Cancer Assistance Program of Hamilton. As a little girl, while walking with her mother in their hometown in Le Marche, Italy, the mother of Santa Maria Goretti embraced her and said that she was special. She certainly was! Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish at Our Lady of Lourdes site, 416 Mohawk Road East, Hamilton on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020