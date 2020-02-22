Home

The family of the late Faustina feel so blessed to be surrounded by so many relatives, friends and neighbours during our loss. Your love, support, prayers, hugs and acts of kindness were greatly appreciated; charitable donations, beautiful floral tributes, mass cards, sympathy cards and food. Thank you to Father Mark Gatto for his home visits, prayer service and celebration of life mass. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 7pm at St Catherine of Siena/Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 416 Mohawk Rd E, Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
