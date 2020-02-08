|
|
It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our precious mother and nonna, Faustina on Friday, February 7, 2020, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Bruno and survived by her family; Sam (Brenda) Tassone, Rose (Vince) Crea, John (Tammy) Tassone. Beloved nonna to Kristina (Ben), Tina, Jena (TJ), Michael (Reanna), Alannah, Accalia, Andrew and Nolan. Loving great-grandmother of Adriana, Thomas, Theodore and Daniela. Also loved by brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbours. She will be sadly missed by family in Canada and Italy Her legacy is love, her wishes were that we love one another and her motives were always love and family. Special thanks to those who served alongside us this past year: the VON nurses, the PSW's, Dr. Winemaker and a special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice who supported us this last week. You have all truly been love in action and we are forever grateful. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St E, Hamilton on Tuesday February 11th from 4-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held at 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday February 12th at 10 a.m. at All Souls Church, 21 Barton St W, Hamilton. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. "Forever in our hearts"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020