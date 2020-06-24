Fausto GIOMBETTI

December 30, 1926 - June 20, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father Fausto at the Meadows Long Term Care Home. He was a loving and devoted husband for 52 years to the late Anita and a selfless father to Marisa and Giulio. Fausto is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Mario and Mariam Giombetti and by his sister and brother-in-law Concetta and Nicole. He will be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews in Hamilton and Italy. The family would like to thank the Meadows nursing home for their excellent care, kindness and compassion. Fausto retired from Stelco after 30 years of service. He had a wonderful zest for life, he never stood still, he made friends easily and kept his sense of humour to the end. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton SPCA or any animal rescue organization would be appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will remain private for reserved family members only.