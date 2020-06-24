Fausto GIOMBETTI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fausto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 30, 1926 - June 20, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father Fausto at the Meadows Long Term Care Home. He was a loving and devoted husband for 52 years to the late Anita and a selfless father to Marisa and Giulio. Fausto is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Mario and Mariam Giombetti and by his sister and brother-in-law Concetta and Nicole. He will be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews in Hamilton and Italy. The family would like to thank the Meadows nursing home for their excellent care, kindness and compassion. Fausto retired from Stelco after 30 years of service. He had a wonderful zest for life, he never stood still, he made friends easily and kept his sense of humour to the end. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton SPCA or any animal rescue organization would be appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will remain private for reserved family members only.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved