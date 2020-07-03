It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Federico Carlino on July 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Marjorie (2018). Cherished father of Stephen (Karen), John (Lori) and Paul (Susan). Adored grandfather to Stephanie, Sean, Olivia, Danielle and James (Kristina) and great-grandfather to Ethan and Dylan. He will be deeply missed by his brothers Hector Carlino and Leo Firetto. Predeceased by his parents Alfonso Carlino and Girolama Firetto and brother Roberto Firetto. Federico will be missed by his bestfriend Frank Mattaliano as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Canada in Federico's memory. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave East on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service and interment will take place. Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Monday, July 6th at 11am. Link will be provided on our funeral home website. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com