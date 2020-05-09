Felicia Labbrozzi
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Felicia Labbrozzi in her 72nd year at the Juravinski Hospital on May 8, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Nicola. Loving mother of Lucy Richardson (Mike) and Filomena Labbrozzi. Cherished Nonna of Cassandra, Charlene, Nicholas, and Helena and great-Nonna to Dallas Jr. Predeceased by her parents Sante and Filomena Schiarizza and her in-laws Lucia and Vincenzo Labbrozzi. Loving sister of Giuseppe (Angela) of Hamilton, Donato (Regina), the late Domenico (Rosa), Antonio (Olimbia), Aurelio (Giuliana), and sister-in-law to the late Angelo (the late Theresa), the late Benito (Ida), and the late Domenico (the late Angelina), all of Australia. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, and Australia. Special thanks to the frontline workers at the Juravinski Hospital Unit E3, you are all amazing showing your love, devotion and compassion towards our mother's care, especially Martha, Natalie, Rhinannon, Maria and Chaplain Anne for helping us see our mother on Facetime during this pandemic. Also special thanks to Dr. Kraeker, Dr. Pine, Dr. Cook, the medical team of that unit and her PSW, Rahel, for her loving care. Due to the pandemic, a private family visitation and burial will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
