Passed away peacefully at Copernicus Lodge in Toronto on July 4, 2020 at the age of 98. Survived by her daughter Leila (Ken) and grandchildren, Jonathan (Tanya), Jacqueline and Brittany. Predeceased by her parents, Waclaw and Victoria Nizielski, her husband Boleslaw, sister Ada and brothers Leonard and John. Lovingly remembered by her sister Aurelia and many nieces and nephews. Felicia was born in Kostrzyn, Poland and came to Canada from a German displaced person camp after WWII. She spent many years in Welland, where she was an active member of the Polish ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion, and the choir of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish. She moved to Hamilton after the death of her husband and lived there until she moved to Copernicus Lodge LongTerm Care in 2014. Deeply devout, with an infectious smile and a twinkle in her eye, she was a woman who loved her family and her friends. She was an amazing cook and baker, and the ultimate grandmother. She will be very much missed. Special thanks to the staff on 4N at Copernicus Lodge and those involved in the end of life program. Your care and kindness was so appreciated. Funeral Mass will be at Blessed Sacrament Parish on Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation to Copernicus Lodge Longterm Care in Toronto would be greatly appreciated by the family.