1/1
Fernand Joseph DENOMME
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, with his wife Stella by his side, Fernand passed away at The Wellington on August 3, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Stella for 76 years. Loving father of Paul (Sharon), Dennis (Brenda) and the late Fernande. Cherished Pepere of the late David, Melissa, Krista, Wesley and Great-Pepere of Courtney, Sabina, Benjamin, Ethan, Keegan, Jesse and Jeremiah. Dear brother of Evangeline, Lucille, Rita, Adeline and Maguire (Pauline). Predeceased by his siblings Bill, Raymond, Alcide and Simone. Fernand was a veteran of WWII and a member of the IUOE Local 793 for over 50 years. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, interments are restricted to specified number of attendees and all attendees will be required to provide name and telephone numbers to funeral home staff. Graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery (Barton and Nash) on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved