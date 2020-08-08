Peacefully, with his wife Stella by his side, Fernand passed away at The Wellington on August 3, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Stella for 76 years. Loving father of Paul (Sharon), Dennis (Brenda) and the late Fernande. Cherished Pepere of the late David, Melissa, Krista, Wesley and Great-Pepere of Courtney, Sabina, Benjamin, Ethan, Keegan, Jesse and Jeremiah. Dear brother of Evangeline, Lucille, Rita, Adeline and Maguire (Pauline). Predeceased by his siblings Bill, Raymond, Alcide and Simone. Fernand was a veteran of WWII and a member of the IUOE Local 793 for over 50 years. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, interments are restricted to specified number of attendees and all attendees will be required to provide name and telephone numbers to funeral home staff. Graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery (Barton and Nash) on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.