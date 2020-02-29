|
|
Surrounded by her family, Fern Connor was called home to be with her Lord and reunited again with her husband Charles Peter Connor. Fern will be lovingly remembered by her children Mijanou, Michele (Arthur Gullachsen), Michael (Andrea) and Steven (Sherry), her grandchildren Mary, Holly, Charlie and Owen. She is survived by her sister Mary Jane Cullen of Lively, Ontario, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Bob and Fernande Mossey, siblings Barbara Baillargeon and Raymond Mossey. The family anchor and advocate, as well as seamstress extraordinaire she was a larger than life character to all that knew her. There was always a spot at her table and a glass of wine for friends. She lived her life on her own terms and found strength in her faith. There wasn't a prouder Mom or Grandmother. Rest easy Mom. The family would like to thank the amazing nursing staff of the 8th Floor West of the Hamilton General Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 7:00 to 9:00pm at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 50 Brucedale Avenue East, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations in Fern's memory may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation - Hamilton General Hospital.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020