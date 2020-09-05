Filippo Farrauto

Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on August 30, 2020, in his 59th year. Son of Angela Sansotta (formerly Farrauto, nee Tapparello) and the late Luigi Farrauto. Stepson of the late Joe Sansotta. Uncle of the late Tamara Farrauto. Survived by his brothers Sam (Judy) Farrauto and John Farrauto. Also survived by his nephew Matthew (Christine) Farrauto and their daughter Cecelia Farrauto, as well as by his nephew Lucas Farrauto. Filippo will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family in Canada, Belgium, and Italy. The family wish to thank the staff at Eaglewood Place for all the care and compassion they provided to Filippo over the years. The family also extends their sincerest gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and PSWs at St. Joseph's Hospital for their dedication to Filippo in his final days. Friends and relatives will be received at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., (near James St.) on Monday, September 7th from 4-7 p.m. In accordance with public health mandates, all guests will be required to wear a face mask or a face covering and to practice physical distancing. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait before entering the visitation room. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Church. The same restrictions shall apply at church, in addition to a maximum capacity of 150 guests. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington.