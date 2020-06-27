It is with great sadness that the family of Filomena announce her passing on June 24, 2020 in her 71st year. Daughter of Pasquale and Maria Rosina Misale (both deceased). Fondly remembered by her family; Anne Misale, Carmen (deceased), John, Rose-Anne and Patrick (deceased), Serafino and Sue Misale, Patrick, Roselena and Ralph, Joe and Gail Misale, Samuel and Teresa Misale and Patrick and Amanda. Filomena will be lovingly remembered by her aunts Concetta Camera, Antonio (deceased) and Antoinette Pugliese, Dominic (deceased) and their families. Filomena will also be remembered by her extended family and friends. A special thank you to Lena Misale, Rose Misale, Anne Misale and Aunt Antoinette for staying in touch and Marie, Cathy and Anna for being such good friends. Filomena was known as a kind and generous woman who had an unparalleled love for her family and those around her. She had a love of listening to music that will be remembered by family and friends. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Physical distancing and wearing a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait outside. Funeral Mass will be offered at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. The same restrictions will apply at the church, and guests will be required to meet at the church in the morning, as the funeral home will be reserved for immediate family only. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.