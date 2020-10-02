January 31, 1932 - September 25, 2020 It is with immense heartache that we announce the sudden passing of a loving wife, adoring mother and nonna, and cherished sister. Fiorentina has now gone to heaven to join her beloved husband, the late Antonio Costantini, and her sister and best friend, the late Anna Cherubini, both of whom she missed very much. She will be deeply missed by much loved children, Oreste, Silvana, Jenny, Lorrie and Louie, and grandchildren, Daniel, Josie, Nicole and Kaila. Predeceased by sisters, Donatella and Guiseppina Soriano, brothers, Mario and Antonio Soriano, sister and brothers-in-law, Carmela (Michele) Cocca and Gino Parente. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Genevieve Soriano and Genoeffa Marzullo and many nieces and nephews in Italy, the United States and Australia. Our lives changed in a matter of minutes when we lost the most precious person in our lives, our mother. She was not only our best friend but the most beautiful and loving person who would do anything and everything for friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren. Mom, you were the most selfless person we knew who sacrificed so much for your children. You left Italy and the business you shared with your sister, Anna, to come to Canada and start all over again with your husband, Antonio, where you taught yourself to cook the most amazing food, grow the most amazing flowers and vegetables, and work hard to make a wonderful life for your family (you also never forgot to bring us treats from the chocolate factory). You taught us to be kind and thoughtful towards others, all the while showing us your strength in facing life's difficulties. We will always hold, and forever cherish, the many stories you told, which always held a life lesson within them of courage, knowledge and perseverance...and you were funny, too! You endured many struggles in your life but did it with a smile and always, with strength. We can never thank you enough for the love and life you gave us. There are no words to describe the depth of the love and respect we have for you;, there are no words to describe how our lives have been changed forever; there are no words to describe how much you mean to us; there are no words to describe how you are and will always be the best wife, mother and nonna; NON CI SONO PAROLE PER DESCRIVERE QUANTO CI MANCHERAI! God made a wonderful mother, A mother that never grows old; He made her smile of the sunshine. And He moulded her heart of pure gold Always on our minds; forever in our hearts Sarai sempre nei nostri cuori. Visitation will be held at the Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church (Our Lady of Lourdes site), 416 Mohawk Rd. E., Hamilton. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Rd., Burlington.



