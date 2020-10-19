Peacefully passed away at the age of 78. Predeceased by parents, Reginald and Rose Fletcher, brothers Randy and Ronald Fletcher, and sister Florence Fletcher. Beloved Mother of Cathy, Conrad and Willo. Loving Grandmother of Angel and Roman Khattra (children of Cathy), Amber, Matthew, and Victoria Sears (children of Willo). Sister to Gord (Rose) Fletcher, Ernie (Sheila) Fletcher and Ken. Nina will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Special thank you to Hamilton General Hospital emergency Doctors and staff and the Paramedics. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street North, Hamilton (905) 544-1147. A private family interment has taken place. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca
.