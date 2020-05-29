Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on May 27, 2020 in her 98th year. Loving mother of Richard (Lois). Predeceased by her parents George and Fay West, her brothers Alvy and Emmett, her sisters Clara, Ruth and Olive. Fondly remembered by her granddaughter Kelly, great-grandchildren Maddie, Darian, Sierra, and Montana, great-great-grandchildren Mia and Joey, as well as 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Flo worked for Westinghouse for over 38 years. She was also an active member of Melrose United Church since the late 1950's. She was a longtime member of the Dundas Granite Curling Club. She loved playing cards with family and friends, especially bridge. Special thanks for the kind and compassionate care given by the staff of The Carlisle, Samantha and Anab from Senior Homecare by Angels, Dr. Bev Hattersley, Traci Leighton, Pastor Mary Fleming and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital. A private interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made the Melrose Memorial Fund or to a charity of your choice. Condolences, photos and memories may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.