Flora Ellen (West) LONGWORTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on May 27, 2020 in her 98th year. Loving mother of Richard (Lois). Predeceased by her parents George and Fay West, her brothers Alvy and Emmett, her sisters Clara, Ruth and Olive. Fondly remembered by her granddaughter Kelly, great-grandchildren Maddie, Darian, Sierra, and Montana, great-great-grandchildren Mia and Joey, as well as 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Flo worked for Westinghouse for over 38 years. She was also an active member of Melrose United Church since the late 1950's. She was a longtime member of the Dundas Granite Curling Club. She loved playing cards with family and friends, especially bridge. Special thanks for the kind and compassionate care given by the staff of The Carlisle, Samantha and Anab from Senior Homecare by Angels, Dr. Bev Hattersley, Traci Leighton, Pastor Mary Fleming and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital. A private interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made the Melrose Memorial Fund or to a charity of your choice. Condolences, photos and memories may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved