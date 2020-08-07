(August 11, 1922 - July 31, 2020) It is with great sadness we announce that Flo passed away at Parkwood Mennonite Home in Waterloo, Ontario on July 31st. It is with great joy that we celebrate a life well lived. Born to Helen and Merton Seaman in Mansfield, Nova Scotia, Flo grew up on a picturesque farm; the oldest of four (Aileen, Bud and Eugene, predeceased). She likely developed her lifelong passion for reading and history in her 1-room schoolhouse while east coast farm life provided an abundance of venues for nature exploration and adventures with her siblings and neighbouring kids. Eileen always claimed her bossy older sister was the one responsible for routinely getting them into trouble; a contentious point that Flo vehemently denied. She would atone for her "sins" at Little River Baptist Church, where her spiritual side took root. Flo moved to Toronto to study nursing in 1940. She was followed a year later by the love of her life. Much to the shock of their families, Flo and John eloped, marrying on Nov. 8, 1941 in Toronto. Love and rebellion brought them to Hutcheson St. in Montreal, where Flo did chemical analyses during the war; a job she thoroughly enjoyed. They welcomed their only child, Gene, in 1948. In 1958, they moved to Burlington, Ontario, where they lived on Maplewood Dr. for the next 40+ years. Maplewood was a new subdivision in a rapidly growing community. It was filled with young families who quickly bonded, forming deep, life-long friendships. Flo fostered a deep connection to St Luke's Anglican Church. Her and John's front door was always open, and there were always extra places at their table and spare beds for anyone in need. And there was always music. Mom loved to sing (loudly, if not well). Decades later, she would amaze her grandchildren with her knowledge of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan, and countless other jazz musicians; many of whom she had seen perform live at Toronto's Palais Royal nightclub. When she was not in the garden, or doing something around the house, she could be found with her nose stuck in a book, or working on a crossword puzzle. Flo volunteered with the Burlington Sheltered Workshop, becoming its manager in 1969 and continuing service until she and John retired. Friends, family, and time with her two grandchildren, Noah and Joshua, brought joy to her heart. A lover of travel, Flo visited Mexico, Cuba, Jordan, Israel, the UK, and lived in Trinidad for a brief time. She and John loved being outdoors, and their shared passion for walking and golf came naturally; although their scoring was always suspect. She also loved the water, and taught swimming to children at her local YMCA for several years. After John passed on March 26th 2002, Flo sold her home and moved into an apartment. Always active, she continued her volunteer work with St. Luke's, walked everywhere, and enjoyed many travel adventures around the world. She suffered a great loss when her grandson Joshua passed away in 2012, and moved to St Jacobs, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Bertha Welzel. Her grandson, Noah, his wife, Lynnette, and her two great-grandchildren, Angelyna and Ella were sources of great love and pride for her. She was never happier than when she was able to spend time with them. She was also incredibly fond and proud of her nieces and nephews and their accomplishments. Her genuine kindness and positivity created strong bonds with the residents and staff at St Jacobs Place and Parkwood Mennonite Home. She loved her time at both places, and lived a life guided by warmth and optimism to the end, even with COVID-19 visit restrictions. Nothing made her happier in those last few months than family calls, and seeing pictures and videos of Angelyna and Ella. Our family is so grateful for the outstanding care and compassion that Flo received from the Parkwood caregivers and staff. She was not able to recover after suffering a debilitating stroke on July 27, 2020 and passed peacefully in the comfort of her own room. She is forever loved and deeply missed. We celebrate her life and all of the wonderful memories that she has given us. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family internment service will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church, Burlington, on what would have been her 98th birthday. For those wishing to make a donation in Flo's memory, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Waterloo Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.smithsfh.com