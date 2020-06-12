Flora Longworth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We would like to extend our sincere thanks for all of the prayers, thoughtful phone calls and messages, floral tributes, donations and cards of sympathy from family and friends of Flora Longworth. Thank you for caring and sharing in this time of sorrow. Special thanks to Rev, Sonya Ireson for her heartfelt service and her encouragement. The Melrose United Church family and The Circle of Life Services have done so much to comfort us. To our dearest Cynthia, our deepest gratitude and love. In appreciation, Lois and Richard Longworth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved