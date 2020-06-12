We would like to extend our sincere thanks for all of the prayers, thoughtful phone calls and messages, floral tributes, donations and cards of sympathy from family and friends of Flora Longworth. Thank you for caring and sharing in this time of sorrow. Special thanks to Rev, Sonya Ireson for her heartfelt service and her encouragement. The Melrose United Church family and The Circle of Life Services have done so much to comfort us. To our dearest Cynthia, our deepest gratitude and love. In appreciation, Lois and Richard Longworth.



