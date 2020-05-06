Passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Viktor and her son Ivan. Mother and mother-in-law of Natasa (Bruno Crugnale) and Janice Simpson. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Tara and Alana and great-grandmother of Olivia, Tristan and Chloe. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and care workers at the Hamilton General Hospital and particularly to Doctor Levy, nurses and care workers at Aberdeen Gardens for having cared for Flora with great professionalism and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held sometime in the future.



