Flora MAVRINAC
1925-06-01 - 2020-04-19
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Viktor and her son Ivan. Mother and mother-in-law of Natasa (Bruno Crugnale) and Janice Simpson. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Tara and Alana and great-grandmother of Olivia, Tristan and Chloe. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and care workers at the Hamilton General Hospital and particularly to Doctor Levy, nurses and care workers at Aberdeen Gardens for having cared for Flora with great professionalism and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held sometime in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
9055286303
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved