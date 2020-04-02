|
|
LITT-IRWIN, FLORA MAY On Sunday, March 29, in her 91st year, Flora May Litt-Irwin (née Sherwin) died suddenly, having lived with IPF (Ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis) for 9 years. Predeceased by her former husband, Edwin Litt, and her youngest child, Bryan Litt, she is survived by a family whom she enveloped in love, even as they loved her, including husband Rev. Wayne Irwin, son Rev. Warren Litt (Shelley Martsch-Litt), daughter Sandra Litt (Rick Harper), stepson Aaron Irwin (Sarah Alcock), daughter-in-love Tammy Litt, grandchildren Braden Litt (Amanda), Stephen Litt Belch (Joey Dean), Brianne Litt, Christina Litt Belch, and half-grandchildren Hailey MacDonald and Connor MacDonald. Flora was an Elementary School Teacher, and spent the majority of her career with the Halton District School Board. In her Spiritual Direction ministry in retirement, she companioned and encouraged many in their earthly walk with God. In her ministry as a lyricist throughout her life, she gifted the world with countless hymn and response texts for use in worship. In her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Flora was an angel and a saint all bundled into one. An Online Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday April 11 at 10:30 am EDT at www.stpaulsdundas.com with Online Visitation also available from 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Paul's United Church, Dundas, would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020