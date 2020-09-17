Peacefully on September 15, 2020 in her 96th year, Florence has reunited with her loving husband Donald (1991). Her family was her greatest joy! Devoted mother to Michael (Michelle), Patricia, and DonnaMarie Traina (Jim). Grandmother to Jodie (Chris), Andrea (Jay), and Carly (Ridge). Great-grandmother to Mackenzie, Callum, and Henry. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Marjorie Bringleson (nee Obermeyer), siblings Fred (Laura), Bro. Clifford, CR and Kath Mitchell. Fondly remembered by her brothers-in-law Harold (Mary), Ken (Bev), and Art Mitchell as well as many nieces and nephews. Will be greatly missed by lifelong friends Betty Cummer and Everell Law. Florence was a member of St. Ann's Church, Ancaster, since the 1950's. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral mass Friday September 18, 2020 at St. Ann's Church, 11 Wilson Street West, Ancaster at 11:00 a.m. followed by an interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Ancaster. Covid 19 social distancing protocols will be in place. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. You will be in our hearts forever Mom. We love you!