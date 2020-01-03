|
Peacefully at the Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Florence, in her 86th year, beloved wife of Ronald for over 60 years. Dear mother of Glenn (Patty), Vincent (Mary), Stuart (Helene), and Jeffrey. Survived by grandchildren Rachael, Shannon, Alexander (Lisa), Kathryne, Mark; great-granddaughter Rory, and brother Robert Chapil (Caroline). Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Julia Chapil. A private family service will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Heart & Stroke Foundation.