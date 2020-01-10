|
Peacefully, on January 3, 2020 her prayers were answered. After 37 years she has been reunited with the love of her life, her best friend and husband, the late Albert (Ab) Boustead, 1983. Loving mother to Jeanette Ambeau, and Ab Boustead and his wife Diane. Dedicated grandmother to Dawn-Marie Lain (Bill), Rhonda Klyne, Tim Boustead (Stephanie) and Brad Boustead. Devoted great-grandmother to Carlee Klyne (George), Laura Klyne, Jessica Mills (Clarence), Alex Lovell and Alexis and Evan Jones. Loving great-great-grandmother to Taylor and Hudson Klyne, Landon and Kieran Walker, Gavin, Huxlee, Bastiian and MacGyver Mills. She was Nanny to many, including her extended "Lain" family. A private burial has taken place. She lived her life with style, class and a sense of humour. At her 100th birthday celebration on December 1st, she attributed her long life to being blessed with the love of her family and many friends. A special thank you to Dr. Shankardass and the amazing staff at St. Peters Hospital, Hamilton Palliative Care Unit for their care and compassion. Goodbye FABULOUS Nanny, we all love you.