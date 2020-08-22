Well-beloved Flo Leet passed Sun 9 Aug at St Peters Hospital in Hamilton after a gradual decline. Flo is survived by sister Lois nee-Leet Leatham, brother-in-law Dr Tattamangalam Balakishnan, nephew Skip Leatham, niece Andrea Leatham; son Jeff Towers, daughter-in-law Dr Dawa Samdup, grandson Jetsun Towers; daughter Dr Kathryn Towers Kaminsky, granddaughter Sarah Kaminsky; daughter Jennifer Towers, son-in-law James Capobianco, grandsons Oliver and Simon Capobianco; and beloved extended family and friends. Flo was predeceased by parents Frank Leet and Connie nee-Woodford. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff at St Peter's Hospital for longstanding, caring, insightful support. They excelled holistically and added a meaningful and treasured chapter to Flo's life. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held when gatherings are safe. For those so inclined, memorial donations would be appreciated at the St Peter's Hospital Foundation through https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving/