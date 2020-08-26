1/1
Florence Doreen (Crawford) Nicholson
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Flora on Friday, August 21 in her 90th year at Champlain Manor in Orillia. Predeceased by her devoted husband Nicky. Left to grieve are her loving children Ian (Nicole), and Fiona. Nana King was much loved and will be greatly missed by her adoring grandchildren Brent (Heather), Bradley (Victoria), Neil, and her great-granddaughter Nora. She will be remembered with affection by Blake, Paige, and extended family and friends in Canada and abroad. After immigrating from Scotland Flora spent several years nursing at the former Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital. She then had a long and rewarding career at Rygiel Home. She was admired and respected in many circles and in 1976 was the recipient of the woman of distinction award. Throughout her life she and Nicky traveled extensively. Over the years she cared for many. She lived for those she loved and those she loved will remember. In keeping with Flora's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family gathering to remember Flora will take place at a later date. If desired, In Memoriam donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice and would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 26, 2020.
