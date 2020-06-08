Peacefully passed away at the age of 80. Predeceased by parents, Reginald and Rose, brothers Randy and Ronald. Beloved mother of Kevin. Sister to Nina, Gord (Rose) Fletcher, Ernie (Sheila) Fletcher and Ken. Florence will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. A special thank you to Baywood Place Staff and Hamilton General Staff for their exceptional care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.