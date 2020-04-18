|
|
Passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday April 15, 2020 in her 98th year. Loving widow of the late Gordon William King (1992). Eldest daughter of Roy A. (1955) and Mabel (1995) Cowell. Predeceased by her younger sister, Margaret Anne (Peg) Cowell (2011). Survived by her loved children Charles and Lynne King, Roydon and Esther King of Dunn Township and Elizabeth and Blair Campbell of Armprior. She will be missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Robin and Jay Styles (Charlie) of Toronto, Ryan and Laura King (Alexandra and Reginald) of Carp, Lindsay and Jody Rae (Dexter and Lola), Kristen and Richard Vankuren (Eli and Felix), of Dunn Township, Amy and Greg Kelly (Hill, Ivy, Eric and Ross) of Lanark, and Alexis, Shaun and Dana of Fitzroy Harbour. Two of Hill's siblings remain- Betty Phillips (George 2013) and George Cowell (Beverley 2017) of Dunnville. Hill obtained her Elementary Teaching certificate from Hamilton Normal School in May 1941 at the age of 18 and taught in area schools for 31 years. She acquired her B.A. majoring in Anthropology and Politics in May 1973 from McMaster University. She was awarded the Order of Niagara by Bishop Ralph Spence in 2003 for her volunteer work in the Dunn Anglican Parish. Besides writing her "Story of a Life-time", she has recorded an immense amount of information regarding her four families. A private interment took place at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, South Cayuga. Donations, if you wish, may be made to Christ Church Restoration Fund, Dunn Parish Cemetery Board or the . Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville.The graveside service will be available to view at the Ballard Minor website after the service has concluded.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020