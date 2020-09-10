It is with heavy hearts that we would like to announce the passing of Florence Lafave, affectionately known to all as 'Short' and 'Ma' on the date of September 8, 2020. Greatly missed by daughters, Sylvia Green, Lynn Goddard and son Daniel Lafave; cherished Ma to: Tami (Mike), Brad, Rob, Janet (Jon), Geoff and Shaun. Florence will also be leaving behind her many loved great-grandchildren. Florence will be reunited with her husband, Lewis Lafave, known as Red. She worked many years in the billing department with the Hamilton Spectator and was a staple in the Hamilton Beach strip community. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her, she was surrounded by her family on her last day. She lived a full and happy life. In keeping with Florence's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Simpler Times Cremation Centre 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. Online guest-book: simplertimescremationcentre.ca/