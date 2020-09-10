1/1
Florence Lafave
It is with heavy hearts that we would like to announce the passing of Florence Lafave, affectionately known to all as 'Short' and 'Ma' on the date of September 8, 2020. Greatly missed by daughters, Sylvia Green, Lynn Goddard and son Daniel Lafave; cherished Ma to: Tami (Mike), Brad, Rob, Janet (Jon), Geoff and Shaun. Florence will also be leaving behind her many loved great-grandchildren. Florence will be reunited with her husband, Lewis Lafave, known as Red. She worked many years in the billing department with the Hamilton Spectator and was a staple in the Hamilton Beach strip community. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her, she was surrounded by her family on her last day. She lived a full and happy life. In keeping with Florence's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Simpler Times Cremation Centre 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. Online guest-book: simplertimescremationcentre.ca/


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
