Passed away peacefully in Burlington, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Dickson. Loving mother of Cathy Dickson, Ellen Curran (Chuck), Shelagh Noble (Kerry), and Pat Dickson (Dan Miller). Cherished Nana of Heather Silverthorne (Greg), Alison Noble, Julia Filer (Derek), Samantha Curran, Tyler Curran, and proud great-grandmother of Lily and Emilia. Florence will be missed by extended family and many friends. Florence Warren was born in 1923 in Dundas and was one of nine children. At eighteen she enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force to serve in World War II and she was one of the first Canadian women to serve overseas. When Bob, a RCAF pilot, was on leave in London he would visit Florence, a girl from his hometown. A deciding moment in Bob and Florence's lives was when after the war they met at a Remembrance Day service in Dundas. It was raining and Bob offered Florence and her dog a ride home in his new car. Florence thought anyone who let a wet dog into their new car couldn't be too bad. They were married for nearly 70 years. Bob and Florence built lifelong friendships with friends from the RCAF, Queens University, Ontario Hydro and Burlington and traveled extensively with these different groups. For over 60 years a family cottage in the Hockley Valley has been a place of weekend gatherings, lots of parties and a place where Florence always made you welcome. Florence was an honourable woman with a keen mind, quick wit and good sense of humour. She loved all things British, fine antiques, quilting, music, a good party, and a long chat around the old oak table at the cottage, but most of all she loved Dad. She created beautiful homes and gardens for her family and shared a remarkable marriage. She and Bob could often be seen just sitting and holding hands. She was a loving and dedicated wife to Bob and an admired and devoted mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a life well lived and she will be sorely missed. A party to celebrate Mom's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum or a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020