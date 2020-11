Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on November 23rd at the age of 79. She will be lovingly missed by her husband and best friend Robert, cousin Bill Murphy of Brantford, ON, Niece Diane Cruxton of Whitby, ON, as well as many friends that Florence considered family. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Florence to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com