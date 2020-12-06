1/1
Florence (Rauliuk) Pachkowski
1940-08-19 - 2020-12-01
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Florence Pachkowski at Joseph Brant Hospital. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Pachkowski for 60 years. Loving mother of Mark and Paul (Pam). Survived by her brother Robert Rauliuk and sister Elaine Koshman (Martin). A private family interment has taken place at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
