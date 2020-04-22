Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd WEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Clifford WEAVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Clifford WEAVER Obituary
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 20, 2020 in his 76th year. Loving son of the late Russell and Mary Weaver. Beloved wife of Mary Catherine (Gauvreau) Weaver. Dear father to Cliff (Katharine), Warren (Jenny), Darryl (Ashley) and stepfather to Mikell and Sean. Loving grandfather to Paige, Chance, Harrison, Grace, Melody, Evan and his step-grandchildren Justin, Sierra, Autumn and Rachel. Remembered by his brother Larry (Barb), his sister Judy (Larry) Head and his brothers and sisters-in-law Paul St. Amand, Laura St. Amand, Rose Mary DiClimente (Pat), Anna St. Amand (Susan) and Chris St. Amand. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Cheryl Weaver (1998). Floyd was a proud member of the Local 67 Hamilton Pipe Fitters Union. He enjoyed his time with family and friends, playing music, or even watching and sometimes even playing a good game of baseball or broomball. Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 391 Main Street, Port Dover in care of arrangements 226-290-9093. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Floyds memory they are asked to consider the Port Dover Legion, 212 Market St E, Port Dover, ON N0A 1N0 or a . Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -