|
|
In the sanctity of her beloved home, our dear Mother and Grandmother, Fortunata Barresi (nee Coppolino) passed away peacefully on the morning of March 21. Nata would have celebrated her 95th birthday on Easter Sunday, April 12. Born in Toronto in 1925, Nata is the daughter of Concetta (nee Scime) and Gabriel Coppolino. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dominic Barresi who passed away in 1995. She is also predeceased by her sisters and best friends, Anne (Annie), her husband Joseph Altilia and Yolanda (Yolie) Coppolino. Survived by her dear brother Andrew Coppolino and his wife Anne. Nata was the most wonderful and loving Mother to her 5 children: Jamie, JoAnne (Mark Clem) Connie Verhaeghe, Teresa (Steve Wunder) and Michele (Ralph May). She was a caring and inspiring Grandmother and step Grandmother to Ashleigh, James, Nicola (Zak), Briana, Taylor (Andrew), Christopher, Emily, Rachelle, Paul and Jacob. Cherished Great Grandmother to a beautiful boy, Dominic Bannerman, named after his Grandfather. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews including Andrew, Nancy, Carol, Andrew, Michael, Marc and Laura and their families. Our Mother's life and legacy can only be described as truly remarkable, inspired by unwavering love for her family, friends and God. As the oldest in her family, Mom became a 'Mom' at the young age of 10 when her father passed away suddenly, and her own dear Mother had to work long hours to support her young family. The work ethic and frugality that she learned at that time carried on through a lifetime of giving, caring, creativity and selfless love. In 1955, she married our dear Father and together they had 5 kids in quick succession, including twins - a 'surprise' to both of them at the time. Our home was filled with love, laughter - and, of course, food. There was always a pot on the stove, some baked goods to be delivered to a neighbour or donated to the church bazaar, some clothing in need of mending for her family, from a kid in the neighbourhood or a child at the school where she worked as a secretary. She was known as B or simply as a second Mom to many. Nata volunteered with many charitable organizations and was an active member of the Catholic Women's League for years. She loved being part of her church community and even in her last few months she would count the days and hours until it was time to attend mass again. To her 5 kids and their families she was an amazing, selfless, inspiring woman who taught us the meaning of courage and resilience. To her grandchildren she was the 'Queen'. She taught all of us the true meaning of family - always at our side, organizing a gathering and cooking a fabulous Italian meal. She truly embodied the spirit that we were put on this earth to 'make something better, or to make someone better". She will be sadly missed by many, but we will continue to feel her love and spirit in everything we do. To honour our Mother and knowing that she had so many friends and family who would want to pay their respects we would love to have Funeral visitations and a Church mass. But, given the current circumstances, we will have a private ceremony on Tuesday, March 24 followed by a burial at St Augustine's Cemetery. We sincerely regret that we have to limit the visitation to invitation only. A celebration of life, including a mass, is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local food bank or charitable organization that supports families in need. Please sign Nata's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020