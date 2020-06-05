Fotene PLESSAS
Died peacefully at Ian Anderson House Hospice on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Fotene, in her 85th year, beloved wife of the late John Plessas (2014). Loving mother of Diane Plessas (Wayne Podrats). Dear yiayia of Alexa Faye. Loved sister of Elefteria Stavropoulos (Father Bill), Ellie Saites (the late John), Peter Prassas (Stasa), the late James Prassas (Connie), the late Panagiota Baffes (the late Vasili), and the late Matina Matsos (the late Paul). Survived by many nieces, nephews, god children, and friends. Friends will be received at DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME 'BURLINGTON CHAPEL' 2241 New St. (at Drury Lane) Saturday June 6 from 10:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. TO ATTEND THE VISITATION, PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT BY CALLING 905-637-5233. Due to restrictions caused by the Pandemic, a private funeral service will follow. Flowers are welcome. If desired, donations may be to the Canadian Cancer Society or to The Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, Hamilton. On line condolences at www.dbburlington.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.
