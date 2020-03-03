|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Campbell on February 29, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Curtis Campbell. Loving mother of Chris Sylvester (John), Ann (deceased), Rick (Karen) and Sharon Patry (Alex). Dear grandma of Adam, Lee, Bryce, Jillian, Taylor, Reagan, Ty, and Ardyn. Great-Nana of Alyiah and Lincoln. Frances was a retired custodian for the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, Ancaster High. She will be lovingly remembered for her love and passion for the community of Alberton. A special thank you to the staff of Ridgeview - Nash Jackson wing and of B3 at the Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Thursday, March 5th from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020