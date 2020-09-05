Passed away peacefully with family by her side and embraced with love at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving and devoted wife of Steve Gray for 44 years. Cherished Mum of Emily Gray, Ian Gray (Sara) and Chris Cheesman (Jenny). Proud Grandma of Nate, Noah, Lachlan, Riley and Sydney. Beloved daughter of the late Charlie and Blanche Winter. Dear sister of the late Cathy Johnson (John) and sister-in-law to Andrew, Nancy, Sandi, Casey, and Don. She will be missed by the extended Winter and Gray families. Frannie will also be fondly remembered by her community at Wellington Square United Church, friends and family in Canada, the UK and Malawi, and past colleagues in both the Halton and Muskoka Simcoe School Boards. Frannie stayed strong in her spirit and faith throughout this entire experience. We take comfort knowing that she is home with her Lord, at peace, and no longer in pain. Our lives were enriched so much from knowing and loving Frannie and she leaves a legacy of community, friendship, family and love that we will strive to carry on in her honour. As per her wishes, Private Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wellington Square United Church in Burlington at a later date when large gatherings are permitted to celebrate Frannie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hands and Hearts for Africa (https://www.handsandheartsforafrica.ca
) , a cause that Frannie was so passionate about, would be sincerely appreciated by the family.