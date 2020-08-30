1/1
Frances (Fran) Lillian Martha (Hackett) Turner
1932-01-01 - 2020-08-27
Turner, Frances (Fran) Lillian Martha (nee Hackett) Born Chatham ON January 1st 1932. Passed away peacefully at the age of 88, at Tufford Manor in St Catharines ON, on Thurs. 27 August 2020, with her loving daughter Kelly (Kay Lorraine) at her side. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Gordon Alan Turner (2015). Sister of Shirley Murphy, Vancouver B.C., and predeceased by her brothers Charles, Edward and Robert Hackett. Loving mother of Glenn Turner, Patricia Cramer, Corey Turner, Sandra Turner and Kay-Lorraine Rolle. Grandmother of Jaqueline, Geoffrey, Norman, Desiree, Livia, Dylan, Frankie and Santana. Great-Grandmother of Norman, Wesley, Violet and Liliana. Fran worked as a legal Secretary for Evans, Husband and Ross and McBride in Hamilton, ON. She attended the Anglican Church with her husband every Sunday, serving on the women's guild for many years. Fran & Gord loved to travel and fish, and retired to the Elliot Lake community before moving to St. Catharines. She also enjoyed crosswords, reading, walking, quilting & knitting, and donated her crafts to charities. A special thank you to Tufford Manor's staff for their wonderful care and compassion.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
