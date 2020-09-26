Died peacefully at The Brant Centre LTC in her 103rd year. Pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Aldo in 2012. Survived by her children: Allan (Theresa), Gini (Scott), Joseph, Gerald (Leslie), grandchildren: Jason, Jenna, Stephanie, Nicholas (Dalia), great grandson Wren, her sister Angeline Ottaway and her many nieces and nephews. She will be joining her granddaughter Lindsay, parents Grace and Joseph, brothers Alf, Jim, Sam and sisters Jenny and Rose. She was Italian! Her lineage was Sicilian, with her parents coming from Racalmuto, Sicily. Please don't call her Nonna! Born and raised in Hamilton, she grew up on John Street North in Hamilton's Little Italy where her grandparents lived across the street with aunts, uncles and cousins in the surrounding areas. She was born as the 1918 Spanish Flu arrived in Canada, the First World War was ending; she lived through the era of the 1929 Great Depression and through the 1939-1945 Second World War; and now the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic. A life time member of the Catholic Women's League, Frances was an avid knitter and quilter with everyone in her family receiving at least 2 quilts each if not more. She was a gardener and loved her garden with mums that ? owered well into November. She was the Saturday baker with enough pies, pizza, cupcakes, bread, cookies to last the week. Frances was an analytical thinker, our fact checker and historian, with the memory of an elephant. A breast cancer survivor of over 30 years, she loved to walk and did her daily walks along the halls of Burlington's Heritage Place Retirement Residence where she lived the life of a Queen for 12 years! At 99 she made the decision to move to LTC and Burlington's Brant Centre became her new home. She was very cognitive, lived in the very present and read her newspaper daily; playing Cribbage and Scrabble with her family during Holiday dinners, playing her last game Christmas 2019 and celebrating her 102nd birthday with 4 generations of family. Even recently, you could ask her anything and she could tell you the story, the directions to a long forgotten street, stories of growing up. She was often tape recorded during those moments. Mom had a great sense of humour and got the joke when no one else did. Along with Aldo she traveled across the continent visiting children and grandchildren, camping in the early years, and taking a dream trip to Sicily where they visited Racalmuto, her parent's home town. She always saw the positive things in people. She had energy, heart and wisdom. She was an independent and kind person, an optimist and an animal lover, especially cats. She loved having her hair done every 2 weeks and always wore a necklace. Frances's favourite foods were pizza, wings, ribs and chocolate and she loved snacks. Her favourite colour was all shades of blue. At the age of 100 she was prescribed cannabis pills (medical marijuana before it was legalized!) for joint pain. She chuckled and giggled over this, and surprisingly had a craving for munchies. Finally she understood why people looked forward to the legalization of this. Frances was everyone's favourite mother-in-law - an accomplishment itself! She was able to say "I love you" to all of her grandchildren and great grandson in the days before her passing. She left this world having no regrets. Thank you to Dr. T. Harricharan and everyone on Spencer's Creek who took very good care of mom. A special mention to Dr. Paul Lysecki for being in the right place at the right time in April of 2018. That encounter gave mom and all of us an extra 29 months of making memories. Due to the current COVID-19 Restrictions, a visitation will not take place, but a celebration of life will be held in the future. A Funeral Mass will be held at St John the Baptist Church, 2016 Blairholm Ave, Burlington, on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11 am. In accordance with the provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people we can have in the church at one time. Please RSVP on the Smith's Funeral Home website. In lieu of ? owers, donations to the Lindsay Rachel Giacomelli Memorial Fund https://payment.csfm.com/
donations/calgaryfoundation/ ?fund=GIACL or a charity of choice
in her memory would be appreciated.
Please see the Smith's funeral home website for a longer version of the obituary. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh .com/memorials/frances-giacomelli/4340491/index.php