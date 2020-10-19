Peacefully, after a lengthy illness at home in Hamilton on October 16, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Alfiero for over 63 years. Cherished mother of Bernard (Sandra), Victoria Labadia, John (Diana). Devoted grandmother to Carlos and Victor (Jacqui) Labadia, Stephanie and Aaron Pataracchia, Mary, Roma and April Pataracchia and loving great-grandmother of Mateo. Dear daughter of the late Frank and Wiktorja B?k and daughter-in-law of the late Nello and Ida Pataracchia. Will be missed by brother-in-law Nicholas Zaffiro and sisters-in-law Enrica Violin and Josie Pataracchia. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Teresa, brothers-in-law Omero Pataracchia and Reno Violin and sisters-in-law Nellida Zaffiro, Lena Pataracchia, and Rosanna Ranalli. Sadly, missed by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Frances was a passionate teacher working for the HWCDSB, teaching at Christ the King, St. Brigid and St. John Catholic Elementary Schools for many years. Special thanks to Rosella Quaglia and Dr. Demers at the Hamilton General Hospital Heart Function Clinic for providing Frances and her family excellent care and support; to Frances' caring PSWs, Yan and Li; her home-care nurses Neville, Mark, Brittany and Franz, and to Maria Kurucz and Cathy Fruck of the HNHB LHIN for their strong advocation on Frances' behalf. Frances endured great pain and suffering as an unfortunate result of her long affliction but she did not let it define her. Rather, she will always be remembered for her unwavering courage, unfailing support, and unconditional love of all whose lives she touched. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL HOME (43 Barton St E, Hamilton) on Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Due to room capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Mass will follow at All Souls Church (21 Barton St W, Hamilton) on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Guests will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance at the funeral home, the church and cemetery. Donations made to Hamilton Health Sciences directed to Heart Function Clinic would be appreciated by the family. The family would welcome a message of condolence at friscolanti.com
.