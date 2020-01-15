|
Born in Carbonear, May 1, 1920 and survived her brothers Captain Guy, Fred and Sister's Gertrude, Nell, and Gwen. A daughter of the infamous Earle Freighting Service founded by Arthur and Effie Earle (nee Saunders). Jean was an RN when she met her handsome sailor John Thomas Kennedy, married and immigrated to Ontario where she started her family. Jean passed away peacefully at Creek Way Village in Burlington on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband John Thomas Kennedy in 1982 and her daughter Joanne Brodie in 2019. Loving mother of Wendy Raes (Dan Raes), Susan Kennedy and Gordon Kennedy (Brenda Fairhead), and mother-in-law of Dennis Brodie and Greg Mitton. Cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 18. Jean enjoyed a successful career as a Registered Nurse, working first at Joseph Brant Hospital, then as an Occupational Nurse at Butler Manufacturing. Throughout her years, she was the life of the party, dancing, singing, playing the piano while displaying her outgoing personality. When she retired, Jean enjoyed being a Docent at the Art Gallery of Burlington. Jean will be dearly missed by family and friends. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, 662 Guelph Line, Burlington, on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. A private interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Art Gallery of Burlington would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020