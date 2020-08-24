Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Mrs. Frances Laner of Simcoe formerly of Hamilton in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Laner (1998). Loving mother of Cynthia Bernstein (Stephen), Michelle Manzoni (Mike), Charmaine Hodson (Ron), Corrine Shadbolt (Chris) and Bill Laner (Laurie). Cherished Grandma to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Frances will be greatly missed by all. Frances was a talented poetess and playwright. Her first play, Nightingale of Paradise was performed at Hamilton Place in 1975 to a sold out audience. At Frances' request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made in Frances' memory to a local Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to the FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314) Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com