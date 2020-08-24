1/1
Frances LANER
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Mrs. Frances Laner of Simcoe formerly of Hamilton in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Laner (1998). Loving mother of Cynthia Bernstein (Stephen), Michelle Manzoni (Mike), Charmaine Hodson (Ron), Corrine Shadbolt (Chris) and Bill Laner (Laurie). Cherished Grandma to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Frances will be greatly missed by all. Frances was a talented poetess and playwright. Her first play, Nightingale of Paradise was performed at Hamilton Place in 1975 to a sold out audience. At Frances' request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made in Frances' memory to a local Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to the FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314) Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
