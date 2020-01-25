Home

Frances Marie Hand


1937 - 10
Frances Marie Hand Obituary
It is with unbelievable sadness and deep heartache we announce the passing of Frances, suddenly on Tuesday, January 14th, peacefully at General Hospital. Frances is predeceased by father John, mother Frances, sisters Patricia and Gail and brother Albert. Leaves behind sister Sue (Eddy Sybalski), niece Rhonda (Todd Parker) and long time friends Helen and Carol. Frances was a retiree of the Hamilton Hydro of 30 years. She was a loving sister, mother and best friend. A devoted animal lover and a remarkable woman, who was adored and loved by all the lives she touched. The world has one less Angel. At her wishes, cremation will place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
