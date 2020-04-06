|
Passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by loving husband for nearly 52 years, Raymond McLean (2016). Loving mother of Kelly Obdeyn (Rodney), David McLean (Laura) and Allison McLean. Cherished grandmother of Laura, Spencer, Cameron and Owen. Dear sister of Helen Rowan (Barry), late Michael Neary and late John Neary. Fran will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse for Joseph Brant Hospital and VON, and later went on to educate in her field at Mohawk College. Fran was also a passionate volunteer for many years with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul through her home parish at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Burlington. A special thank you to the dedicated staff at the Burlington Dialysis Centre for their care and attention. Fran will be remembered for her vitality, wit, doggedness, infectious laugh, passion, and general love of life - as evidenced by her love of books, bridge, golf, Third-Age Learning and various other pursuits and the many lifelong friends she gathered along the way. As per her wishes, private Cremation has taken place. Visitation and Memorial Mass to Celebrate Fran's Life will be held at a later date. Information for services can be found on the funeral homes website as details become available. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020