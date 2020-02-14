|
|
Passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Dearly loved and missed by her son Michael (Jennifer McGilchrist), son Patrick (Nicole Lee) and daughter Dawn Langlois (Troy); grandsons Jack, Henry and Cain Langlois; sisters Cathy Wight (John Beaudry), Betty Gross (Paul), Barb Robinson (Peter); sister-in-law Tilly Jeffery and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by former husband Albert; brothers Bob Jeffery (Carol) and John Jeffery; parents Doris and Frank Jeffery and step-father George Adams. Fran enjoyed painting and knitting and adored her cat, Yuki. Friends will be received by the family on Sunday afternoon from 1-4 at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. Service will be held at the DUNDAS BAPTIST CHURCH, 201 Governor's Road, Dundas on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. If you so wish, donations to the YWCA or the Hamilton General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Fran's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020