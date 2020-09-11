1/1
Frances Worley
1944-07-20 - 2020-09-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Worley, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 5th 2020, at St Joesphs Hospital. She leaves behind her husband, Jeffery Worley, of 43 years; her 3 children; Shelley (Gerry) and Kelley (Jim) and son, Kenney; and grandchildren Jamie (Roy), Aaron, Justin, Glenn (Isabelle),Trish and Nicholle; as well as her great-grandchildren; Stephanie, Vanessa, Brandon, Claire, Alexcia, Brianna, Grace-Lynn, Faith, Jordan, Charlie, Nathan, Greyson and Grant; she will also be missed by many other family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved