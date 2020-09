Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Worley, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 5th 2020, at St Joesphs Hospital. She leaves behind her husband, Jeffery Worley, of 43 years; her 3 children; Shelley (Gerry) and Kelley (Jim) and son, Kenney; and grandchildren Jamie (Roy), Aaron, Justin, Glenn (Isabelle),Trish and Nicholle; as well as her great-grandchildren; Stephanie, Vanessa, Brandon, Claire, Alexcia, Brianna, Grace-Lynn, Faith, Jordan, Charlie, Nathan, Greyson and Grant; she will also be missed by many other family and friends.



