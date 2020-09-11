Frances Worley, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 5th 2020, at St Joesphs Hospital. She leaves behind her husband, Jeffery Worley, of 43 years; her 3 children; Shelley (Gerry) and Kelley (Jim) and son, Kenney; and grandchildren Jamie (Roy), Aaron, Justin, Glenn (Isabelle),Trish and Nicholle; as well as her great-grandchildren; Stephanie, Vanessa, Brandon, Claire, Alexcia, Brianna, Grace-Lynn, Faith, Jordan, Charlie, Nathan, Greyson and Grant; she will also be missed by many other family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store