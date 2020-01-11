Home

Cali, Francesco In memory and honour of Francesco Cali we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to our family, friends and colleagues for your love and support during the recent loss of our beloved Father, Nonno. We are truly touched by the many expressions of sympathy through flowers cards and donation. A memorial mass will celebrated at In memory and honour of Francesco Cali we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to our family, friends and colleagues for your love and support during the recent loss of our beloved Father, Nonno. We are truly touched by the many expressions of sympathy through flowers, cards and donations. A memorial mass will celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Friday, January 17, at 7 p.m. The Cali, Pellegrino and Tam Families
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
