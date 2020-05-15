With heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Francesco Cannizzaro at the Juravinski Hospital on May 13, 2020, peacefully in his 82nd year with his devoted family by his side. Adoring husband of Graziella for 53 years. Loving father to Maria (John) Mul? and Vince Cannizzaro. He will be sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Robert and Vanessa. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Maria Cannizzaro and in-laws Luigi and Giuseppina Ippolito. Dear brother and brother in law of the late Orazio Cannizzaro (Calogera), the late Angela Cannizzaro, Calogera Lauricella (late Salvatore), Maria Vassallo (late Francesco) and loving brother-in-law of the late Angela Billone (late Joseph), the late Maria Campanella (late Salvatore), the late Calogera (Lilla) Ippolito, Giuseppina and Niccolo Giancani, Sr. Enrica Ippolito of Modica, Sicily, Concetta Ippolito and the late Salvina D'Alberto -Timmins (late Giovanni D'Alberto) and Ed Timmins. Francesco will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada and Italy. Born on January 24, 1939 in Racalmuto, Sicily, Francesco's greatest joy was spending time with his family, always putting their needs first. He was a talented musician who loved to sing and play the guitar to entertain many with his beautiful music. Francesco was a kind and outgoing person who always enjoyed being with people. He also loved to care for his garden which he took great pride in. He will be deeply missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts. We would like to thank the staff of Juravinski Hospital Ward 3C for their compassionate care and kindness. Private Family Services will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 15, 2020.