|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Francesco "Frank" Maida in his 90th year quietly at his home this March 8, 2020. Born on December 23rd, 1929 in Grotte, Italy. As a young man, Frank first emigrated to France where he helped rebuild Europe post WW2 and in 1955 chose to make Canada his new home. Frank's penchant for hard work was evident by his self-made success. He loved gardening fruits and vegetables and was happiest working the land, providing for his family. Frank is survived by his faithful wife of 63 years, Antonietta and their four sons, Nicholas, Steve, David and Moore. He will be remembered by his grandchildren, Roseanne, Sabastian, Aaron and Marc, by his four great-grandchildren, and by countless nieces, nephews and family around the globe. Sadly, Frank was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary. His tireless love and devotion to his family were evident in his final moments. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. followed by a Service at 1:00 p.m. at Bay Gardens, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton, ON.. Final resting will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 254 Garner Road West, Ancaster, ON., immediately following the Service. Reception to be held at 137 Glancaster Rd. Ancaster ON.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020