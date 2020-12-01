It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Francesco on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Loving son of the late Giovanni and Antoniette Mamone. Brother to Antonio (Rosina), Nazareno (Antonietta), Rosina Cirillo (Salvatore), Giuseppe (Marjorie) Raffaele (Linda), Damiano (Nicole), the late Antonietta Albanese (Raffaele), Carmela Primerano (Francesco), Faustina Tassone (Bruno), Luigi Mamone. Uncle and Great-Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905-527-0405) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m., followed by private family Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca