|
|
Surrounded by his loving Family, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Francesco Valentino Gris, on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. He was in his 84th year. Franco will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years Rose (nee Amato), his 3 sons Salvatore (Diane), David and Michael (Karen) and his 5 grandchildren Joshua, Alexander, Brandan, James and Erin. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. Franco had a terrific sense of humor. He greatly enjoyed watching sitcoms every night, and occasionally a good Western movie where he'd ask us to: "See if there is a good cowboy movie on." Franco also liked bicycles and watching the Tour De France every year. He loved the attention of those around him, especially his grandchildren. Special thanks and gratitude to the ICU East staff at Hamilton General Hospital for their care, kindness, and compassion. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E, Hamilton, on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 from 4p.m. to 8p.m. with prayer vigil at 7p.m. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church, 129 Hughson St., Hamilton, on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 10a.m. Franco will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, 254 Garner Rd. W., Ancaster. Please pray for his departed soul, he will be forever in our hearts. Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020